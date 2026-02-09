PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)



    Wyndham Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, shooting 17-under for the victory. He returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 looking to defend his title and improve upon his tied for 73rd finish last year.

    Latest odds for Clark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Clark's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7374-73-71-72+2
    2024172-67-60-17
    2022T6568-71-72-4

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 17-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-68-68-69-618.5
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6570-69-73-76E3.7
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1366-64-66-72-2055.2
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.5
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.0
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.5
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.083-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0180.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0610.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2950.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3360.178

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.018 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

