Wyndham Clark betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, shooting 17-under for the victory. He returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 looking to defend his title and improve upon his tied for 73rd finish last year.
Clark's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T73
|74-73-71-72
|+2
|2024
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|2022
|T65
|68-71-72
|-4
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of 2-over.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 17-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-68-68-69
|-6
|18.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|70-69-73-76
|E
|3.7
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|55.2
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.5
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.0
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.5
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.083
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.018
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.061
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.295
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.336
|0.178
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.018 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
