Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Potgieter has one victory over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.