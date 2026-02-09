Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 13, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with the chance to make his mark at this $20 million tournament.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This marks Potgieter's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|P1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has one victory over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.044
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.080
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.503
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-1.124
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.664
|-0.325
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.9 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.080 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivers a -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.43, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.