PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 13, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 13, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with the chance to make his mark at this $20 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This marks Potgieter's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicP162-70-65-69-22500

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has one victory over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0440.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.080-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.503-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-1.1240.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.664-0.325

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.9 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.080 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivers a -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.43, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Keegan Bradley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW