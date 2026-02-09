Kurt Kitayama betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 39th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kitayama's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|69-74-67
|-6
|2023
|T29
|64-70-70-76
|-7
|2022
|MC
|75-73-69
|+2
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of six-under.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at seven-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T14
|8-5-6-13
|30.500
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- Kitayama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.228
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.650
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.100
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.283
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.695
|0.416
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.650 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.36, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
