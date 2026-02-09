Kurt Kitayama betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kitayama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

Kitayama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.