Chris Kirk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kirk has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

Kirk has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

Kirk has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.

Kirk has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.