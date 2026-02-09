Chris Kirk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk finished tied for 62nd at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on last year's result at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kirk's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|2024
|T26
|71-69-68
|-8
|2022
|MC
|74-70-69
|-2
|2021
|T16
|69-73-70-67
|-9
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of four-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at nine-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- Kirk has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.007
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.498
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.563
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.502
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.560
|1.180
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.007 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.498 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 73.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.29, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Kirk ranked 80th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.49% rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.