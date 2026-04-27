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2026 Cadillac Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

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Scottie Scheffler grimaces after his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler grimaces after his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR heads to Miami, Florida this week for the 2026 Cadillac Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: April 30-May 3, 2026
    • Location: Miami, Florida
    • Course: Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course
    • Par: 72 / 7,739 yards
    • Purse: $20.0 million

    Betting profiles for the 2026 Cadillac Championship

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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