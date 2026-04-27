Collin Morikawa betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Morikawa leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 1.136 average this season, while also ranking fifth with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.541 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 89th.

On the greens, Morikawa has struggled with a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 27.35% of the time.