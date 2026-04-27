Collin Morikawa betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Collin Morikawa of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa will compete in the Cadillac Championship, set to tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3, 2026. This inaugural tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.500
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 five times and recorded three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 1.810 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.541
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.136
|1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.109
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.208
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.578
|1.810
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 1.136 average this season, while also ranking fifth with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.541 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 89th.
- On the greens, Morikawa has struggled with a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 27.35% of the time.
- Morikawa currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,719 points and sixth in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.578 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.