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Collin Morikawa betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa will compete in the Cadillac Championship, set to tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3, 2026. This inaugural tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Cadillac Championship.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT467-68-69-67-13300.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT774-69-68-68-9237.500
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 five times and recorded three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing first with a score of 22-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 1.810 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5410.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.1361.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1090.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.2080.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.5781.810

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 1.136 average this season, while also ranking fifth with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.541 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 89th.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has struggled with a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 27.35% of the time.
    • Morikawa currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,719 points and sixth in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.578 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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