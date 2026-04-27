Sam Burns betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sam Burns will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament offers a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|70-69-65-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|67-71-68-73
|-9
|237.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25.273
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top-10 twice and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.152
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.059
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.369
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.733
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.575
|0.669
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.152 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.059 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 688 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.