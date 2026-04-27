Sam Burns betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Burns has finished in the top-10 twice and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.

Burns has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.