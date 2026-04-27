Max Greyserman betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman heads to Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course for the Cadillac Championship, running April 30-May 3. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|74-70-74-67
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.200
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 3-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.943 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.929 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.675
|-0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.273
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.068
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.221
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.795
|-0.929
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.273 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 62.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivers a 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 120 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.