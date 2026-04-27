Max Greyserman betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 3-under.

Greyserman has an average of -0.943 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.