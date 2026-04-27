Bud Cauley betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley will compete in the inaugural Cadillac Championship, set for April 30-May 3 at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on a 7,739-yard, par-72 layout.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-69-65-70
|-12
|225.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|2.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.500
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.044
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.244
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.218
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.308
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.110
|0.554
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.244 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
- Cauley has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.