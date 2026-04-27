Bud Cauley betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Cauley has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.

Cauley has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.