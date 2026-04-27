Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas will tee off at the Cadillac Championship from April 30-May 3, 2026, at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be contested on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|77-69-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.250
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.080
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.451
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.449
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.191
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.171
|-0.268
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.451 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Vegas delivered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.16% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 132 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.