Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Vegas has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

Vegas has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.