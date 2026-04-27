Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will tee off at Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3, 2026, for the Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be contested on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|73-72-65-67
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|23.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|73-67-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|72-68-66-72
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|58.714
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.300
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.665
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.249
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.145
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.861
|0.238
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.665 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 25.14% of the time.
- Gerard has earned 711 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.