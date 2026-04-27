Jordan Spieth betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt as Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the Cadillac Championship, competing for a $20 million purse. This new tournament presents an opportunity for Spieth to add to his 2026 campaign.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-72-67-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-73-70-68
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|71-71-72-74
|E
|4.300
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-68-76-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|72-71-68-71
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|70-67-70-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|66-68-69-72
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|68-68-68-69
|-7
|32.500
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Spieth has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.133
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.294
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.071
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.423
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.656
|0.411
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.133 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.294 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
- Spieth has earned 514 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.