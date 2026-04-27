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Jordan Spieth betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt as Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt as Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the Cadillac Championship, competing for a $20 million purse. This new tournament presents an opportunity for Spieth to add to his 2026 campaign.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Cadillac Championship.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4.300
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.500

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Spieth has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.133-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2940.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.0710.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.423-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6560.411

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.133 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.294 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 514 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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