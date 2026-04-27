Nico Echavarria betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria heads to Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course for the Cadillac Championship, taking place April 30-May 3, 2026. This new tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|81
|75-70-68-77
|+6
|3.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -1.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.228
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.184
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.310
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.124
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.847
|-1.365
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.184 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 64.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
- Echavarria currently sits 23rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 674 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.