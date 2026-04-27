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Nico Echavarria betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria heads to Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course for the Cadillac Championship, taking place April 30-May 3, 2026. This new tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Cadillac Championship.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8175-70-68-77+63.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-78+13--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-69+1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6674-71-72-77+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4472-74-71-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches163-72-66-66-17500.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT869-69-65-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-63-81-5--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged -1.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.228-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.184-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.310-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.1240.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.847-1.365

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.184 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 64.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
    • Echavarria currently sits 23rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 674 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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