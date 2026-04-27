Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Yellamaraju has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.