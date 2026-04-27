Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|74-66-71-68
|-5
|11.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-73-66-70
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-66-65-67
|-13
|88.75
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|73-72-66-68
|-9
|275
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-72-68-68
|-8
|46
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|74-64-70-73
|-3
|5.75
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-67-71-72
|-4
|5.6
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-68
|-10
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.382
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.449
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.175
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.491
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.147
|1.303
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.449 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has accumulated 552 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.