Pierceson Coody betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Coody has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Coody has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.