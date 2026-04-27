Pierceson Coody betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Pierceson Coody of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-65-73
|-9
|57.556
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|67-73-74-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-68-67
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-70-69-65
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Coody has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.397
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.451
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.431
|-1.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|-0.015
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.403
|-0.582
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.397 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.451 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 26.13% of the time.
- Coody has earned 521 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.02% ranks 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.