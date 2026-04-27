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Brian Harman betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Cadillac Championship.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-66-63-76-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3379-69-67-73E27.600
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-69-71-71-512.800
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1175-64-69-73-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5073-73-78-74+1013.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5072-70-76-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-67-69-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-68-74-68-24.400

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.310-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.0460.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1830.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.288-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.4610.043

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman has a -0.046 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 303 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 58th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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