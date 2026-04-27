Brian Harman betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman has a -0.046 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.