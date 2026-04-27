Brian Harman betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brian Harman will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-66-63-76
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|79-69-67-73
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-67-69
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-68-74-68
|-2
|4.400
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.310
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.046
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.183
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.288
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.461
|0.043
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman has a -0.046 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Harman has earned 303 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.