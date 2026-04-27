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J.J. Spaun betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Cadillac Championship.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-69-68-70-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open169-69-66-67-17500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2471-72-68-73-447.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4570-73-67-68-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4066-71-72-66-512.000

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2900.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6381.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.052-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.624-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.2521.029

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.638 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Spaun has earned 610 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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