J.J. Spaun betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-69-68-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|70-73-67-68
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|66-71-72-66
|-5
|12.000
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.290
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.638
|1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.052
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.624
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.252
|1.029
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.638 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Spaun has earned 610 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.