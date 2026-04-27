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Ricky Castillo betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Cadillac Championship.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6072-70-72-67-37.750
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4468-68-67-72-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-73-72-71E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7071-74-77-74+86.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open168-68-68-67-17300.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches569-70-64-68-13110.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2000.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.309-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0870.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2400.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.218-0.295

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.309 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 484 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 39th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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