Ricky Castillo betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|7.750
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.200
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.309
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.087
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.240
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.218
|-0.295
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.309 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 484 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 39th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.