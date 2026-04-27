Brian Campbell betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at 2-under.

Campbell has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Campbell has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.