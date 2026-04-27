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Brian Campbell betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30 - May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and is being held in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Cadillac Championship.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2471-73-69-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at 2-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.853-0.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.822-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.266-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.094-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-2.035-1.406

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.853 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.3 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.822 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 169th with a 55.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 17.04% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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