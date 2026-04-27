Brian Campbell betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30 - May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and is being held in Miami, Florida.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|68-72-74-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at 2-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.853
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.822
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.266
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.094
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-2.035
|-1.406
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.853 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.3 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.822 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 169th with a 55.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 17.04% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.