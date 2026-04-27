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Keith Mitchell betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell will compete at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Cadillac Championship.

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.9
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-66-71-65-1053
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-76-73-69-125.3
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-73-64-68-1191.667
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5274-67-71-68-811.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4168-71-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1167-72-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-64-72-69-158.792

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6250.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3870.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.132-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.327-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.5530.426

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.387 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
    • Mitchell has earned 286 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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