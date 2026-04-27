Keith Mitchell betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell will compete at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.9
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-66-71-65
|-10
|53
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-76-73-69
|-1
|25.3
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-73-64-68
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|74-67-71-68
|-8
|11.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|67-72-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-64-72-69
|-15
|8.792
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.625
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.387
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.132
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.327
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.553
|0.426
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.387 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 286 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.