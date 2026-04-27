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Sepp Straka betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria watches his shot on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria watches his shot on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Straka will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. This inaugural tournament features a $20 million purse on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Cadillac Championship.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-67-67-78-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4173-72-69-76+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT867-70-72-71-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-69-66-76-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5070-68-80-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT266-66-67-68-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-69-67-68-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1380.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5380.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.055-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0470.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7780.655

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.538 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
    • Straka has earned 757 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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