Jordan Smith betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith will compete in the Cadillac Championship for the first time in recent memory, teeing off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. This inaugural tournament features a $20 million purse at the iconic Miami venue.
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-72-68-66
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|3
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|190.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|52.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.525
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.426
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.263
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.181
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.507
|0.846
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.525 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.426 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Smith has earned 372 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.