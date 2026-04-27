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20M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith will compete in the Cadillac Championship for the first time in recent memory, teeing off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. This inaugural tournament features a $20 million purse at the iconic Miami venue.

    Latest odds for Smith at the Cadillac Championship.

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-72-68-66-957.556
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-69-68-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship369-68-72-66-9190.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-67-68-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1670-70-68-66-1052.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5250.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4260.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.263-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.181-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5070.846

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.525 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.426 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Smith has earned 372 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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