Michael Kim betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Michael Kim will compete in the Cadillac Championship for the first time in recent memory, as the tournament takes place at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. The $20 million purse event marks a new opportunity for Kim to showcase his skills on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Michael Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-73-72-62
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
Michael Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Michael Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.439
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.085
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.153
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.403
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.031
|0.567
Michael Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.439 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.085 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 60.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
- Kim has earned 362 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.