Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Alex Fitzpatrick of England watches his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Alex Fitzpatrick will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|+5,+2
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.219
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a slight positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 in his past five tournaments, indicating consistent performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.453 in recent starts suggests room for improvement in iron play and approach shots.
- Around the greens, Fitzpatrick has shown solid short game skills with a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his last five events.
- His putting has been a strength recently, with a positive 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.