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Sahith Theegala betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 for the 2026 Cadillac Championship. This marks the debut of a new tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule with a $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Cadillac Championship.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-67-72-68-835.375
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1067-67-66-68-1272.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-74-68-77-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-67-75-66-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2271-70-68-67-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-69-72-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1870-65-70-70-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT766-69-73-66-1485.000

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.167-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3470.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3820.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3270.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8890.519

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.347 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.55, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Theegala currently sits 26th in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 657 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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