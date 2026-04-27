Sahith Theegala betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 for the 2026 Cadillac Championship. This marks the debut of a new tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule with a $20 million purse.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-67-72-68
|-8
|35.375
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|67-67-66-68
|-12
|72.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-74-68-77
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-67-75-66
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|70-65-70-70
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|66-69-73-66
|-14
|85.000
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.167
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.347
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.382
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.327
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.889
|0.519
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.347 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.55, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
- Theegala currently sits 26th in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 657 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.