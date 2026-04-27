Sahith Theegala betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Theegala has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Theegala has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.