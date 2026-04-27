Gary Woodland betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.606 (13th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 323.5 yards ranked second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Woodland sported a 0.162 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.