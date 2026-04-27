Gary Woodland betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland will compete in the inaugural Cadillac Championship, set to tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-75-76-66
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|64-63-65-67
|-21
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 1.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.606
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.162
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.399
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.410
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.780
|1.497
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.606 (13th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 323.5 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Woodland sported a 0.162 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 752 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.