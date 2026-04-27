Cameron Young betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.