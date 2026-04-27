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Cameron Young betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Young at the Cadillac Championship.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-67-67-71-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-67-65-73-10312.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship168-67-72-68-13750.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT367-73-67-69-12337.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT772-68-66-66-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-70-71-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-69-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-68-72-68-1037.300
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT972-67-70-67-12--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT467-62-71-66-14--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished first with a score of 13-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.792 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6110.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5210.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1650.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1250.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.4221.715

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • Young currently sits fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,671 points and ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 11.46%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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