Cameron Young betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Cameron Young will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-67-67-71
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-67-65-73
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|750.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|67-73-67-69
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|72-68-66-66
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-68-72-68
|-10
|37.300
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished first with a score of 13-under.
- Young has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.792 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.611
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.521
|0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.165
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.125
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.422
|1.715
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Young currently sits fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,671 points and ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 11.46%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.