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21M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Cadillac Championship.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1468-70-72-69-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1875-69-69-72-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational166-64-64-72-18700.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-65-68-70-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1364-66-69-69-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT469-68-67-64-12122.500

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2410.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4900.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.192-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.2010.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.7400.995

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.490 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.36% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 1,495 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him fifth, and he ranks 14th with a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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