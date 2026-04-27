Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.500
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.241
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.490
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.192
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.201
|0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.740
|0.995
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.490 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.36% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,495 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him fifth, and he ranks 14th with a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.