Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.490 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.36% of the time.