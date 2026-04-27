Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.8 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.381 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Putnam has delivered a strong 0.437 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR.

On the greens, Putnam has delivered a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.70% of the time.