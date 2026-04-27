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Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States lines up his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States lines up his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam will compete in the inaugural Cadillac Championship, set for April 30-May 3 at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami. The tournament features a $20 million purse on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 layout.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Cadillac Championship.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4271-68-69-70-615.450
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT566-70-67-70-15105.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4470-67-69-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3067-73-72-70-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-72-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4473-71-73-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT272-60-65-68-23183.750

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.398-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3810.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4370.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting81-0.0010.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4190.923

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.8 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.381 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Putnam has delivered a strong 0.437 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
    • Putnam has earned 380 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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