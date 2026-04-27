Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam of the United States lines up his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam will compete in the inaugural Cadillac Championship, set for April 30-May 3 at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami. The tournament features a $20 million purse on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 layout.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|66-70-67-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|67-73-72-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|73-71-73-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|72-60-65-68
|-23
|183.750
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.398
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.381
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.437
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|-0.001
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.419
|0.923
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.8 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.381 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Putnam has delivered a strong 0.437 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 380 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.