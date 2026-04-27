Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.491 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.208 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.