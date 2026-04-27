Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay will compete in the Cadillac Championship for the first time, teeing off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.200
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.734 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.491
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.208
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.376
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.219
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.855
|0.734
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.491 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.208 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 536 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.63% ranks seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.