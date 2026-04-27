Adam Scott betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Adam Scott of Australia looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Adam Scott will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The Australian enters this $20 million event looking to build on his solid 2026 form.
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Scott has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.888 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-66-68-71
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|72-72-71-75
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|68-73-71-70
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.315
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.912
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.103
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.029
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.095
|1.009
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.912 (third) this season, while his 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of off-the-tee performance this season, Scott sported a 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 18th.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
- Scott has earned 613 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.85% that ranks 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.