Adam Scott betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.912 (third) this season, while his 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate ranked 19th on TOUR.

In terms of off-the-tee performance this season, Scott sported a 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 18th.

On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.