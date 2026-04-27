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Adam Scott betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The Australian enters this $20 million event looking to build on his solid 2026 form.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Cadillac Championship.

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Scott has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.888 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-66-68-71-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.315-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9120.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.1030.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.0290.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.0951.009

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.912 (third) this season, while his 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of off-the-tee performance this season, Scott sported a 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 18th.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    • Scott has earned 613 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.85% that ranks 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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