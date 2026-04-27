Harry Hall betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.173 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Hall has excelled with a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR.

On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 24.13% of the time.