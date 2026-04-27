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Harry Hall betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England lines up his putt on the second green prior to the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 15, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England lines up his putt on the second green prior to the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 15, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall returns to competition at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 for the 2026 Cadillac Championship. This new tournament offers a $20 million purse as Hall looks to build on his recent solid form.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Cadillac Championship.

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-72-71-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-70-67-723.955
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT973-69-68-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2468-71-67-68-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2472-66-67-65-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT665-69-66-69-1186.000

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.296-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.1730.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4350.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4120.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.3780.288

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.173 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Hall has excelled with a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 24.13% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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