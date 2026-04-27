Joel Dahmen betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.445 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.398 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 151st by breaking Par 18.75% of the time.