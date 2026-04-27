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Joel Dahmen betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States and his caddie, Geno Bonnalie, prepare for a shot prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States and his caddie, Geno Bonnalie, prepare for a shot prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Cadillac Championship.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-70-71-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-72+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-68-68-70-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT770-63-68-73-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3869-66-67-70-1615.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -1.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4450.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3980.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.409-0.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.572-0.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.138-1.167

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.445 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.398 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 151st by breaking Par 18.75% of the time.
    • Dahmen currently sits 91st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 177 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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