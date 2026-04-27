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50M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 for the Cadillac Championship. This new tournament features a $20 million purse and will be contested on the 7,739-yard, par-72 Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Cadillac Championship.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.625
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1268-68-67-66-1162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2670-72-70-69-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4772-70-71-71E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-71-72-70-710.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-70-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-68-69-145.200

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.278-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0710.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.040-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2490.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.1400.129

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 62.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 150 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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