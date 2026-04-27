Denny McCarthy betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Denny McCarthy of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 for the Cadillac Championship. This new tournament features a $20 million purse and will be contested on the 7,739-yard, par-72 Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|74-70-70-68
|-2
|6.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|68-68-67-66
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|70-72-70-69
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|72-70-71-71
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-68-69
|-14
|5.200
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.278
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.071
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.040
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.249
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.140
|0.129
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 62.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 150 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.