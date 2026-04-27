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Justin Rose betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England waves to patrons after a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England waves to patrons after a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Justin Rose will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The event offers a $20 million purse and will be played on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Cadillac Championship.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT370-69-69-70-10312.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-68-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3769-70-68-70-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open162-65-68-70-23500.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-63-73-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3071-70-71-72+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship164-66-67-67-16--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.283-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7550.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.090-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.170-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.552-0.082

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose ranks first on TOUR this season with a 71.98% Greens in Regulation Percentage and posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.755 (seventh).
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 ranks 132nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 74th.
    • Rose has earned 913 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. He ranks 14th by breaking par 25.60% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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