Sungjae Im betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.232 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

Im's strongest area has been around the green, where he delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Im delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.