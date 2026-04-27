Sungjae Im betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Sungjae Im of South Korea plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from Apr. 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Apr. 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|15.45
|Apr. 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|46
|76-69-69-77
|+3
|17.25
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|4.60
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115.00
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|68-67-77-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|71-64-71-67
|-7
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Im has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.071
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.232
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.415
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.020
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.133
|0.331
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.232 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Im's strongest area has been around the green, where he delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Im has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.