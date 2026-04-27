Matt McCarty betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty will compete in the Cadillac Championship, set to take place at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida from April 30-May 3, 2026. This marks the first edition of this tournament with a $20 million purse.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-71-66-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-73-72-69
|-2
|44.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.056
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.082
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.249
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.190
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.086
|-0.122
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.082 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 505 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.