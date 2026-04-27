Matt McCarty betting profile: Cadillac Championship

McCarty has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.

McCarty has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.