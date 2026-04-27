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Matt McCarty betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty will compete in the Cadillac Championship, set to take place at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida from April 30-May 3, 2026. This marks the first edition of this tournament with a $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Cadillac Championship.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-71-66-68-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-73-72-69-244.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3974-68-70-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2470-69-69-69-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6775-69-73-68-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0560.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0820.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.2490.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.190-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.086-0.122

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.082 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • McCarty has earned 505 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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