Keegan Bradley betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.403 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Bradley has excelled with a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR.

On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.89% of the time.