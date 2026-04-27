Keegan Bradley betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley will compete in the inaugural Cadillac Championship, teeing off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. This new tournament features a $20 million purse and will be held in Miami, Florida.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-74-73-66
|-3
|53
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-69-72-71
|+1
|5.2
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.8
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|63-71-71-70
|-13
|31
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|11
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.131
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.403
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.351
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.093
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|-0.014
|0.011
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.403 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Bradley has excelled with a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.