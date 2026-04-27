Ben Griffin betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.