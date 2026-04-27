Ben Griffin betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Ben Griffin of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The 2026 Cadillac Championship runs April 30-May 3 at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|72-69-70-77
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.500
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.231
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.258
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.579
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.148
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.238
|0.260
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.258 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled around the green this season with a 0.579 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 261 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.