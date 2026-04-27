Viktor Hovland betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. This inaugural event features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida.
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|64-65-73-76
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|75-71-71-67
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.174
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.330
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.317
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|-0.014
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.460
|0.564
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.174 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
- Hovland has earned 349 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.