Odds Outlook: Full betting lines for top stars as PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral

Si Woo Kim (+3000) is joined by Patrick Cantlay (+3000) and Chris Gotterup (+3000) as the only other contestants with odds +3000 or better to win. Ranking in the top 15 in both SG: Tee to Green and SG: Approach, the Korean owns five top-10 paydays from 11 starts in 2026, including solo third at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago. Cantlay, who always shines as April runs deeper, is on a run of T7-T12-T8 on either side of the Masters. An eight-time winner on TOUR, three of his last five wins have come on lightly used, if ever, courses. He ranks in the top 10 in Bogey Avoidance and leads the TOUR in lag putting, helpful on the larger putting surfaces. Gotterup, who won two of his first three events of 2026, would join Fitzpatrick on three wins with a victory just west of downtown Miami. Without a 36-hole cut this week, his streak of paydays will extend to six straight events. Massive off the tee, he ranks No. 6 in Driving Distance. He also checks in at No. 131 in Driving Accuracy, important to note with plenty of water in play.