Odds Outlook: Full betting lines for top stars as PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral
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Adam Scott wins with clutch par on the 72nd hole at Cadillac Championship
Trump National Doral and its famous Blue Monster Course welcome the Cadillac Championship to Miami for the fifth of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR. As is usually the case when he is in the field, Scottie Scheffler (+300) is the top choice of 72 players entered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Making his ninth start of the campaign, Scheffler arrives in South Florida in search of his second victory of the season. The No. 1 player in the OWGR had an “almost” April. He finished one stroke behind Rory McIlroy at the Masters, followed by a playoff defeat to Matt Fitzpatrick the following week at the RBC Heritage. Leading the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total, he ranks first in Scoring Average, Birdie Average and Bogey Avoidance. The Blue Monster, playing 7,739 yards to par 72, returns to the PGA TOUR schedule for the first time since 2016. Although not a “new” course, it was opened in 1962, and not many in the field have familiarity with the 2014 Gil Hanse renovation. When there is no discernible course history to rely upon, Scheffler’s light shines even brighter.
The second-highest rated player in the field behind Scheffler in the OWGR, No. 4 Cameron Young (+1300), is the clear second choice on the board. The winner at THE PLAYERS Championship in March, he dueled McIlroy in the final group on Sunday at the Masters, before finishing in a share of third. Unable to close the deal for his first major championship, he posted T25 at the RBC Heritage the following week. Ranking in the top 25 in both Driving Accuracy and Driving Distance, he has the firepower to navigate this watery, yet flat, massive ballpark. Scheffler and Young will play together for the first two rounds as one of the tournament’s marquee pairings.
Collin Morikawa (+2200) and his rollercoaster season began with a missed cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, followed by a nondescript T54 at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Los Angeles native finally exploded for a 62-67 weekend to win the first Signature Event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Finding top gear, he closed with 65 at The Genesis Invitational for T7 and kicked off March with four sub-par rounds to earn solo fifth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. One of the top choices to win THE PLAYERS Championship, he played one hole before withdrawing due to a back injury. He returned to Augusta for the first major of the season, gingerly approaching range sessions and tournament play, and shared seventh place. He added another top 10 payday, T4, the following week at the RBC Heritage, even with a noticeable hitch in his fluidity. After a week off, he should be fully rested from the back-to-back weeks of competition earlier in the month.
Collin Morikawa gives update on back injury after top-10 performance at RBC Heritage
Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) and Russell Henley (+2500) round out the top five choices at FanDuel. Fleetwood, who posted top-10 results in four of his first five events of 2026, ran out of gas (73-76) on the weekend at the Masters and cashed T33. Opening with 76 at Harbour Town the following week, he dug a hole too deep, and not even three closing rounds in the 60s (67-69-67) could push him into the top 50 at the RBC Heritage. After missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open, Henley felt at home at Augusta National, posting 66-68 on the weekend to share third. Sadly, four rounds of 70 or better were only good for T25 at the RBC Heritage in his previous start. Both the Georgian and the Englishman rank in the top 10 in Driving Accuracy, but neither is going to win any long drive contests. Both are also excellent around the greens. Henley is No. 1 in Scrambling. Fleetwood is No. 3 SG: Around the Green.
Rounding out the top choices, five-time TOUR winner Sam Burns (+2700) is searching for his first victory since 2023. Currently streaking on a run of four events of T21 or better, including a career-best T7 at the Masters, a big week with the driver will give his excellent putter a chance to navigate the large, TifEagle Bermuda putting surfaces.
Si Woo Kim (+3000) is joined by Patrick Cantlay (+3000) and Chris Gotterup (+3000) as the only other contestants with odds +3000 or better to win. Ranking in the top 15 in both SG: Tee to Green and SG: Approach, the Korean owns five top-10 paydays from 11 starts in 2026, including solo third at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago. Cantlay, who always shines as April runs deeper, is on a run of T7-T12-T8 on either side of the Masters. An eight-time winner on TOUR, three of his last five wins have come on lightly used, if ever, courses. He ranks in the top 10 in Bogey Avoidance and leads the TOUR in lag putting, helpful on the larger putting surfaces. Gotterup, who won two of his first three events of 2026, would join Fitzpatrick on three wins with a victory just west of downtown Miami. Without a 36-hole cut this week, his streak of paydays will extend to six straight events. Massive off the tee, he ranks No. 6 in Driving Distance. He also checks in at No. 131 in Driving Accuracy, important to note with plenty of water in play.
Adam Scott (+3300) was the last player to win a TOUR event on this track in 2016 at the WGC-Cadillac Championship.
TRIVIA TIME: The last six winners on the PGA TOUR are all former U.S. Open champions (Fitzpatrick (3), Gary Woodland, J.J. Spaun and Rory McIlroy)
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3300: Justin Rose, Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama
- +3500: Min Woo Lee, Jake Knapp, Harris English, Viktor Hovland
- +4000: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler
- +4500: Ben Griffin, Kurt Kitayama, Akshay Bhatia, Jacob Bridgeman, Nicolai Højgaard
- +5000: Jason Day
- +5500: J.J. Spaun
- +6000: Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka
- +6500: Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland
- +7000: Harry Hall
- +8000: Corey Conners, Sam Stevens, Alex Noren, Keith Mitchell, Sahith Theegala
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