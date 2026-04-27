Jason Day betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jason Day will tee off at the Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 at the Cadillac Championship. This tournament features a $20 million purse and is being held in Miami, Florida.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|183.750
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.020
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.294
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.423
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.519
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.629
|0.225
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.020 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sports a -0.294 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Day has delivered a 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 11.11%.
- Day has accumulated 455 FedExCup Regular Season points (42nd) and ranks 35th with a 0.629 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.