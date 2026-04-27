Nick Taylor betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Taylor had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 14-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.