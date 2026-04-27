Nick Taylor betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Nick Taylor of Canada lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|69-70-70-72
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-72-70-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|70-72-69-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-70-70-73
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|72-72-75-69
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 14-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.194
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.384
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.454
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.232
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.412
|0.081
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.194 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.384 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Taylor excelled around the greens this season with a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Taylor has earned 275 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.