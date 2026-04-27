Running with Rick: Look for Cameron Young to top form at Trump National Doral

In true Florida golf fashion, there is water everywhere that comes into play on both tee shots and approach shots. It will demand power off the tee but will punish wayward shots with penalties. While we are certainly doing some guesswork about the setup specifics for this week, there’s a really good chance that the winning score will be in the single digits under par. Four rounds of 70 (2-under) may truly have you in contention by the time we reach week’s end. Of course, that’s up to the tournament crew and Mother Nature, but it’s something to consider. The value of pars and bogey avoidance will definitely increase this week.