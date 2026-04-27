Alex Smalley betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Smalley has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.