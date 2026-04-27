Alex Smalley betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Smalley will compete at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the Cadillac Championship, a new tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-68-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-69-74-73
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|47
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|6.75
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|51.8
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-68-69
|-6
|18.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|67-70-67-69
|-15
|8.792
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.127
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.397
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.129
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.156
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.810
|0.905
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.397 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
- Smalley currently has 376 FedExCup Regular Season points (49th) and maintains a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.74% (43rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.