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18M AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa watches his shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa watches his shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Potgieter will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Cadillac Championship.

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • He has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.650 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2567-67-67-75-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC84-75+15--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2169-66-70-67-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-76+11--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational568-68-65-68-15300.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6074-70-68-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6980.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.306-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.448-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.428-0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.485-0.650

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.698 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.2 yards ranked first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.306 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
    • Potgieter has earned 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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