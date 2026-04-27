Rickie Fowler betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.254 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.203 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.96% of the time.