Rickie Fowler betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler will compete in the inaugural Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|163.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-72-75-70
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.641 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.203
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.213
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.518
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.761
|0.641
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.254 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.203 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
- Fowler has earned 517 FedExCup Regular Season points (36th) this season and ranks seventh in Bogey Avoidance at 11.63%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.