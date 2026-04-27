Shane Lowry betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Brooks Koepka (L) of the United States and Shane Lowry of Ireland react after their birdie on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-69-67-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|70-69-68-80
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|70-67-63-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-69-67-67
|-18
|147.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.179
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.320
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.095
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.390
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.794
|0.046
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Lowry ranks 29th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.794 average and has earned 471 FedExCup Regular Season points (41st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.