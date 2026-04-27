Andrew Novak betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Novak has finished in the top-ten once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.

Novak has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.