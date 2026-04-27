Andrew Novak betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
The Cadillac Championship will be held at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. This inaugural tournament features a $20 million purse.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-71-65-74
|-9
|58
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|51
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-70-71-71
|+1
|5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|74-72-71-71
|E
|21
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|70-71-74-69
|E
|15
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|65-75-71-68
|-9
|13
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top-ten once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.057
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.130
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.063
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.246
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.111
|0.531
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak has a 0.130 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Novak has earned 290 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.