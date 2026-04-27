Lucas Glover betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Glover's recent performances
- Glover's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|69-67-68-74
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.221
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.195
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.280
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.585
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.280
|-1.109
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.1 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has a -0.195 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 56.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.81, and he ranks 128th with a 17.20% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Glover has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.